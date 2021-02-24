Watford City student raises over $6,000, collects hundreds of books to donate to school district

A Watford City High School student has addressed his school district’s book shortage by restocking them with more.

Over the last few months, through business support and selling crewneck shirts, Levi Sanford has raised more than $6,000 and collected 400 books to donate to both the high school and middle school.

He says with the opening of a new elementary school earlier last year, a lot of the bookshelves throughout the whole district weren’t as filled as they once were.

So, this was his way of fixing that.

“I’m amazed. I’m very happy that I got that many books and that much money for the libraries to help out everyone,” Sanford said.

Sanford says the books he ordered with the money he made should be delivered early to mid March.