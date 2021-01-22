Watford City Swim Team to host first-ever race

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Watford City Swim Team club feel they’re taking steps in the right direction.

Although they’ve been around for the past five years, the team has never held a home race.

Due to a lack of officiating and equipment like scoreboards, they’ve always been forced to travel to their opponent, sometimes hours at a time.

KX News spoke to one of the team’s coaches who says thanks to the community they now have everything they need and will officially be holding their first-ever swim meet.

“Who knew that coronavirus would bring us an opportunity instead of taking one away, but our athletes are extremely excited,” Else’marie Westman said.

The meet will be held Jan. 31. That’s next weekend against the Minot Swim Team club.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

Vaccine Notification

New Plant

New Programs

KX Convo: Jason Matthews

Friday, January 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Daylight Saving Time Bill

Drinks on Christmas Eve

Weatherization Program

Custom Guitars

Caribbean Food Truck

Court Document Update

Data Privacy

Net Neutrality

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

BSC Rapid Testing 1

BSC Rapid Testing 2

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News