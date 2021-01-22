Watford City Swim Team to host first-ever race

The Watford City Swim Team club feel they’re taking steps in the right direction.

Although they’ve been around for the past five years, the team has never held a home race.

Due to a lack of officiating and equipment like scoreboards, they’ve always been forced to travel to their opponent, sometimes hours at a time.

KX News spoke to one of the team’s coaches who says thanks to the community they now have everything they need and will officially be holding their first-ever swim meet.

“Who knew that coronavirus would bring us an opportunity instead of taking one away, but our athletes are extremely excited,” Else’marie Westman said.

The meet will be held Jan. 31. That’s next weekend against the Minot Swim Team club.