Watford City Trail of Treats happening tomorrow

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
candy_1539955586089.png

It’s just one day until Halloween, and kids are gearing up to go trick-or-treating. To celebrate, Watford City is having its annual Trail of Treats tomorrow.

Around 1,300 people show up each year. And, you don’t have to be a kid to get some free candy and treats — everyone is welcome. Businesses on Main Street will be handing out candy.

The Trail of Treats starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 5. The Chamber President said this is a good alternative to going door-to-door.

“It definitely is a way to get more candy, but I think it’s a safe environment too and you’ll see a lot of your friends and neighbors,” said Angie Moe, Watford City Chamber President.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "WX"

Ward Social

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Social"

College App

Thumbnail for the video titled "College App"

Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hay Bales"

Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals"

ND Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Superintendent"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29"

Prepare For A Very Cold Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For A Very Cold Day"

New Hope and Hope's House

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope and Hope's House"

Standing Rock vs Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock vs Washburn"

Audit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Audit"

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

First Responders Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Day"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century_Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge