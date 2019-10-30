Watford City Trail of Treats happening tomorrow

It’s just one day until Halloween, and kids are gearing up to go trick-or-treating. To celebrate, Watford City is having its annual Trail of Treats tomorrow.

Around 1,300 people show up each year. And, you don’t have to be a kid to get some free candy and treats — everyone is welcome. Businesses on Main Street will be handing out candy.

The Trail of Treats starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 5. The Chamber President said this is a good alternative to going door-to-door.

“It definitely is a way to get more candy, but I think it’s a safe environment too and you’ll see a lot of your friends and neighbors,” said Angie Moe, Watford City Chamber President.

For more information, click here.