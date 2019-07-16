Watford City voted the nicest place in North Dakota

Watford City, N.D was voted the nicest place in North Dakota. Reader’s Digest editors sifted through over 1,000 stories of kindness from across America to name 50 finalists, one from each state.

The “North Dakota Nice” nomination was from a woman that moved there from Maine. Read the full nomination here.

Reader’s Digest revealed the 50 “Nicest Places in America,” the result of a national crowd-sourced effort to uncover places where people are kind and treat each other with respect.

“This year we sifted through over 1,000 stories of places where people stick together because of kindness, and these are the best from each state,” said Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Bruce Kelley. “In doing so, we learned something amazing, which is that no matter what’s going on in the news or social media, the truth is that there’s goodness all around us. We hope these stories lift spirits and inspire all of us to be better neighbors, friends, and family.”

Here is the full list:

Alabama: Drexell & Honeybees Donations Only Restaurant in Brewton

Alaska: North Pole

Arizona: Kingman

Arkansas: Texarkana

California: Anaheim

Colorado: Pueblo West Women’s League in Pueblo West

Connecticut: Clintonville Elementary School in North Haven

Delaware: Estates at Saint Anne’s in Middletown

Florida: The Villages

Georgia: The Fugees Academy in Clarkston

Hawaii: Ahuimanu

Idaho: Hidden Springs

Illinois: Fox Point in Barrington

Indiana: Lafayette Transitional Housing Center in Lafayette

Iowa: Lansing Iowa Food Trust in Lansing

Kansas: Cedar House in Abilene

Kentucky: Winchester

Louisiana: Houma

Maine: Bristol

Maryland: Whitehurst Community in Severna Park

Massachusetts: Chiltonville Village in Plymouth

Michigan: Armada

Minnesota: Fertile

Mississippi: Jourdan River Estates in Kiln

Missouri: Columbia

Montana: Ovando

Nebraska: Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook

Nevada: Dayton

New Hampshire: Pembroke

New Jersey: Hunterdon County YMCA in Flemington

New Mexico: Las Cruces

New York: Harding Park in The Bronx

North Carolina: Sunset Hills in Greensboro

North Dakota: Watford City

Ohio: Columbiana

Oklahoma: Country Aire Estates in Broken Arrow

Oregon: Molalla High School in Molalla

Pennsylvania: Delta Pizza in Delta

Rhode Island: Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett

South Carolina: Lake Trollingwood

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Franklin

Texas: Texarkana

Utah: Springville

Vermont: Barre City

Virginia: Colonial Beach

Washington: Kitsap Peninsula

West Virginia: B.A.R.K. Club at Doddridge County High School in West Union

Wisconsin: The Lingonberry Llama Coffee Shop in Belleville

Wyoming: S. Chestnut St. in Casper