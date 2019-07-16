Watford City voted the nicest place in North Dakota

Watford City, N.D was voted the nicest place in North Dakota. Reader’s Digest editors sifted through over 1,000 stories of kindness from across America to name 50 finalists, one from each state.
The “North Dakota Nice” nomination was from a woman that moved there from Maine. Read the full nomination here.
Reader’s Digest revealed the 50 “Nicest Places in America,” the result of a national crowd-sourced effort to uncover places where people are kind and treat each other with respect.
“This year we sifted through over 1,000 stories of places where people stick together because of kindness, and these are the best from each state,” said Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Bruce Kelley. “In doing so, we learned something amazing, which is that no matter what’s going on in the news or social media, the truth is that there’s goodness all around us. We hope these stories lift spirits and inspire all of us to be better neighbors, friends, and family.”
Here is the full list:
Alabama: Drexell & Honeybees Donations Only Restaurant in Brewton
Alaska: North Pole
Arizona: Kingman
Arkansas: Texarkana
California: Anaheim
Colorado: Pueblo West Women’s League in Pueblo West
Connecticut: Clintonville Elementary School in North Haven
Delaware: Estates at Saint Anne’s in Middletown
Florida: The Villages
Georgia: The Fugees Academy in Clarkston
Hawaii: Ahuimanu
Idaho: Hidden Springs
Illinois: Fox Point in Barrington
Indiana: Lafayette Transitional Housing Center in Lafayette
Iowa: Lansing Iowa Food Trust in Lansing
Kansas: Cedar House in Abilene
Kentucky: Winchester
Louisiana: Houma
Maine: Bristol
Maryland: Whitehurst Community in Severna Park
Massachusetts: Chiltonville Village in Plymouth
Michigan: Armada
Minnesota: Fertile
Mississippi: Jourdan River Estates in Kiln
Missouri: Columbia
Montana: Ovando
Nebraska: Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook
Nevada: Dayton
New Hampshire: Pembroke
New Jersey: Hunterdon County YMCA in Flemington
New Mexico: Las Cruces
New York: Harding Park in The Bronx
North Carolina: Sunset Hills in Greensboro
North Dakota: Watford City
Ohio: Columbiana
Oklahoma: Country Aire Estates in Broken Arrow
Oregon: Molalla High School in Molalla
Pennsylvania: Delta Pizza in Delta
Rhode Island: Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett
South Carolina: Lake Trollingwood
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Franklin
Texas: Texarkana
Utah: Springville
Vermont: Barre City
Virginia: Colonial Beach
Washington: Kitsap Peninsula
West Virginia: B.A.R.K. Club at Doddridge County High School in West Union
Wisconsin: The Lingonberry Llama Coffee Shop in Belleville
Wyoming: S. Chestnut St. in Casper