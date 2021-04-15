Watford City woman creates online infertility support group

One woman in the region is looking to bring a little comfort to women dealing with infertility.

Just this week, Lily Nelson started the Facebook group Watford City Infertility Support.

Its goal is to give women a safe, judgment-free environment to talk to others who can relate.

It will also provide professional resources from in and around the area.

Nelson says since starting the group, it’s already getting a good response.

“I myself have been struggling with infertility and we’ve had a couple of losses and I met a couple of people at my work who have also gone through the same thing and it would just be nice to have people to support each other,” Nelson said.

Nelson says her hope is to soon have in-person meet-ups either at her home or at the Rough Rider Center if the group continues to grow.