Watford City woman encouraging Adopt-A-Senior to support those on frontlines

Every $30 donation made to Pampered Chef will gift a first responder or a front line worker of choice with a make-and-take mason jar, carry bag, and a spoon and a fork to carry and eat meals out of.

The organizer tells KX News she too is a first responder and understands the hardships they go through.

“Being a first responder myself and all the tragic events that have been happening and all the negativity, I just wanted to do something positive. So I thought why not fundraise for a gift to make them smile.” Stephanie Packer said.

You can donate to this cause by clicking here.