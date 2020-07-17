Watford City woman giving away tamale meals to help those struggling during the pandemic

Watford City resident Tara Paul said, “What made me decide on tamales was because I can really pack it full of protein and I can really pack it full of vegetables without people really knowing it so kids will eat them.”

Paul found her niche with tamales five months ago after trying one for the first time.

“I really liked them, but I was like, ‘Man, I can make this better,'” she said.

So she did, making her own recipe and selling dozens at a time. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she noticed just how many people were going through hard times and decided to instead give tamale meals away for free.

“People started losing their jobs, and me and my husband were OK, but there was a lot of families that weren’t OK at all,” Paul said.

She says she ended up serving around 40 to 60 families out of her RV and it quickly became overwhelming.

She added, “Trying to do like 400 tamales out of an RV is– yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

But after a little searching, she found herself at Hometown Homemade, right outside of downtown Watford City.

“It was through the Facebook page and they had the available space and it was like the whole thing was mutually beneficial for everybody,” she said.

“She started doing tamales just two days a week because it’s a little overwhelming, she’s got a lot of work into it, so with the two days a week the amount of people that come in the door has doubled,” Hometown Homemade co-owner Alicia Frye said.

Paul told KX News she enjoys helping other people out. She says she too has dealt with hard times and hates seeing others go through the same.

“I just can’t stand seeing people in need because there is just too much that we can give and it doesn’t have to be food and it doesn’t have to be money,” she said, because sometimes anything is better than nothing.

Paul says if you ever come in and find yourself in need to just ask for the ‘Spiritual Special’ and she’ll hook you right on up.