Watford City woman sharing signs of positivity

If you’re riding around Watford City, you may spot some uplifting yard signs.

Over the last week or two, Gina Peterson has been giving away free signs meant to brighten people’s days.

Each sign features lyrics from songs like Bob Marley’s “Don’t Worry Be Happy”.

The idea is for people driving around the community to see these signs and get a spark of positivity and encouragement.

“We just wanted to make some signs, hopefully, get people to post them in town, and just share positivity, love, you know, all of that good stuff with everything going on,” Peterson said.