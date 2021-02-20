Watford City woman hosts vendor show to support small businesses

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a little over 40% of small businesses say they were temporarily closed because of COVID-19, but one Watford City woman is hoping to help a few weather the storm.

Today, Lauren Bentley hosted a small business vendor show at the Civic Center giving business owners the chance to showcase their work, while allowing folks in the community to come out and support.

Roughly twenty vendors were present for today’s show, and a few hundred people were in attendance to shop and look around.

Bentley tells KX News she too is a business owner and understands first hand the effects of the pandemic.

“Selling online is actually tough, so getting out and meeting my customers face-to-face actually helps and I feel like that helps my vendors as well,” Bentley said.

Bentley says she also has a Facebook group called Watford City’s Vendor Planning Group for small businesses to share their products and get alerts on future upcoming events.

