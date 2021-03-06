Watford City woman looking to get an extracurricular program scholarship fund started for kids

A Watford City woman is leaning on the community to help kickstart a non-profit that would benefit kids.

Over the last few months, Tara Paul has been the community’s voice in an effort to help kids who want to be involved in extracurricular activities.

She says the benefits of joining these programs are endless like building social skills and confidence, but she understands for parents it can be costly.

In an effort to help she’s hoping to create a team of people who would be willing to start a non-profit scholarship fund to help offset any costs that would hinder a child from participating.

“How fantastic would that be for a family to not have to sit there and stress out so bad because they have a fee coming up and then it’s a choice between do I have food or do I have the ability to have my kid into something that is probably going to be helping them out in life.” Tara Paul said.

Paul says if anyone is interested in helping bring this project to life you can contact her directly.