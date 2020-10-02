Watford City woman to start community counseling group after losing her nephew to suicide

After losing her nephew to suicide, a Watford City woman is organizing a counseling group.

Every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., meetings will be held at the Rough Rider Center.

Anyone is invited, free of charge, and will have the opportunity to release emotions and learn about different coping mechanisms.

Baker says she’ll also be providing professional resources that the community can use beyond the meeting.

“It means a lot to me to know that I’m going to be able to help people and maybe prevent them from making a decision that will affect the rest of their life,” Baker said.

Baker says she also has a Zoom link for those who don’t want to attend in person.

