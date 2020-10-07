Watford City’s 4th annual National Night Out held to promote police-community partnerships

Communities across the country, and even here in our state, came together Tuesday to improve relationships with our men and women in blue.

Tuesday night marked Watford City’s 4th annual National Night Out.

“Normally it’s in August, but with the coronavirus and how it’s affected the communities we’ve pushed it back,” Watford City Chief of Police Shawn Doble said.

The national event is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

“This gives us a chance to give back. We grill, we have side dishes, we share camaraderie with our community, we have our emergency equipment out here for everyone to see,” Doble said.

Chief Doble says their campaign is a little different though compared to everywhere else.

“Here in Watford City, we look to have all of our first responders included. So, we started off when we had our first run a few years ago, just the police department and sheriff’s office, and then we saw there was a lot of interest to expand it,” he said.

Others included were those saving lives in another way, like the Mountrail McKenzie Human Service Zone.

“We saw this as an opportunity to let the community know and understand the resources that we can help connect them with, a lot of families fall into different situations where they need help and to connect with resources, and we come here to help,” Montrail McKenzie Human Service Zone Parent Aid Sharalyn Mcnutt said.

The event is also a free look of what some may find as a career in the near future.

“Particularly the kids, teenagers, if they want to do this one day in the future they’ll see what some of the tools are available for them to use,” said Doble.

The event lasted until about 7, and more than 300 people showed up.