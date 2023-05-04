MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Whether you’re moving to Minot, or you’re new to the area, there’s now a way to make that move a little easier.

“This would have been great for me to have when I relocated with my now husband,” said Rianne Kuhn, who moved to Minot nine years ago.

She says, despite her outgoing personality, she struggled to make friends for months when first moving to the Magic City, and even considered relocating.

Kuhn, a now Community Champion for the WayFinder program said, “I had to put myself outside my own bubble, and reach out to a person and say, will you come to lunch with me, I just need a friend.”

This is exactly what WayFinder’s are trying to help with.

“This idea is to find those loud and proud community champions. The people who love this community and can tell you exactly why and are welcoming and are interested in meeting people, to serve as our WayFinders,” said Tim Olson, the communications and outreach specialist, for the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

The way it works is like a match-making program, but for friends. Anyone moving to Minot or that is new to the area will fill out a questionnaire with their age, hobbies, interests, and needs.

Your choices will be cross-referenced based on the categories selected, and you will be ‘matched’ with a wayfinder who has similar interests to yours.

“If you’re into music, we’ve got a person for that. If you’re coming with the base, we’ve got people there too,” said Kuhn.

“The outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Well, this WayFinder also does that, and I bet they’d get along just great. We connect them,” said Olson.

Wayfinders can also connect newcomers to churches, and recommend entertainment options or the best restaurant in town.

“There’s a lot of opportunity with people coming in to see like people and find those common connections to help start that process of feeling like Minot’s home,” said Kuhn.

All in the hopes of attracting and retaining individuals and families, by showing them why Minot is a great place to live.