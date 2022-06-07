MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A project is underway to help people navigate better as city officials approved a three-phase plan called the Wayfinder Project.

In Minot, city council members unanimously voted in favor of the Wayfinder Project, which is set to start in 2023 and is a three-year process.

In 2018, an International Economic Development Council identified that wayfinding should be a priority for Minot.

The purpose of this project is to place signs throughout the city that highight the amenities that this town has to offer.

Some of that signage may be for things like the zoo or historic sites.

“We’ve got a number of primary and secondary destinations and so this signage features those destinations within our community,” said Executive Director at Visit Minot Stephanie Schoenrock.

Minot Park District, city staff, Ackerman-Estvold, Minot Chamber of Commerce and Visit Minot all came together to turn this idea into a reality.

The nearly $1 million Wayfinding Project is not just for the vistors but also for locals.

“You would be surprised that even if people live in a town, how they somehow forget about something and need a reminder that there are things worth seeing in their own city. Much less a visitor,” said Economic Development Administrator for the City of Minot Jonathan Rosenthal.

Schoenrock says a lot of cities have wayfinders and at the end of the day; they’re meant to crosspromote everything Minot has to offer.

“They are able to see what are the things there are to do here, and they end up staying longer and participating and taking in those activities,” said Schoenrock.

Minot City Council may consider funding this project in 2022 but has not committed yet, but will for sure start no later than 2023.