Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was proud to be a North Dakotan but he was also equally proud of his Scandinavian heritage.

Sen. Karen Krebsbach (R-Minot), who’s known him since the ’80s, says he’d talk about his Scandinavian heritage all the time.

He was even inducted into the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame in 2007, never forgetting where he came from.

“He mentioned it in a lot of various occasions that he was out speaking at or if he was working with people,” said Krebsbach. “Wayne had a way of bringing his life and his humor, into almost everything. You can take a tense situation, and Wayne could make it light.”

Stenehjem also frequently emceed events for Høstfest.

Krebsbach says he would thoroughly research inductees and presenters, long before the presentations, and says he was not only pleased to be inducted into the Hall of Fame himself but also excited for other people to be inducted as well.

“He was a friend to all of us,” said Krebsbach. “You think of yourself as being a close friend of his, you’re one of many because he had so many close friends. So it’s a sad day when this happens, but it’s like everything in life, you have to live with what happens and you have to let life move on.”