Ways to give back this holiday season

While many spent the day at home or wrapping up their Black Friday shopping, one group of people decided to spread a little Christmas cheer, all while raising money for a good cause.

Michelle Hintz and her family and friends braved the cold and snow to help raise money for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign at Scheels.

It helps raise money for those in need by providing toys, clothing, food and more to families who could use some help this season.

Hintz signed up through the Bismarck Rotary Club, a community service group she belongs to. She says it was worth the time and effort.

“It’s just a great way to show the kids that even though we can have a good Christmas some people can’t and this helps them. It’s a good way to give back and it’s a fun way,” said Michelle Hintz, Bismarck resident.

If you want to donate or volunteer this holiday season click here

