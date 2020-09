Upsets were the theme of the day for WDA Volleyball Tuesday, with many teams taking down opponents above them in the standings.

That wasn’t the case for Century, who was able to stay undefeated in a 3-1 win over Bismarck. Minot was able to pick up a huge win over Legacy, 3-1 the final.

Elsewhere, Mandan grabbed a huge win over Jamestown, while the St. Mary’s Saints went the distance against Watford City.