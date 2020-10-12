‘We are concerned’: Healthcare officials alarmed about Somerset Court coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus
According to the North Dakota Department of Health, Somerset Court Assisted Living in Minot now accounts for 14% of all active cases in North Dakota’s long-term care facilities.

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, Somerset Court announced a COVID-19 outbreak, stating that 58 residents have tested positive as well as 11 staff members. The post adds they will be using advanced safety precautions to avoid any additional infections.

We spoke to someone from First District Health Unit who says the numbers are alarming and more has to be done.

“We are concerned. It is a significant amount of positive cases there. We just want to reiterate that these outbreaks come from community spread,” said Lisa Clute, Executive Director.

Clute says the facility will now test two times a week. Clute says it’s expected to see an increase in numbers, as they begin to test more.

