NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Thousands of indigenous men and women have been murdered or are missing in the United States.

And as KX News reported, it’s a problem in North Dakota as well.

In order to stop this trend from getting worse, the Not Invisible Act Commission held their first in-person session in Washington D.C. to help.

The Department of Interior and the Attorney General‘s Office came together to work on the commission.

The Not Invisible Act was passed into law in October 2020, which established the commission.

Tribal leaders, family members of missing and murdered individuals, and survivors are all part of the commission to figure out ways to help save so many of our tribal communities in North Dakota and beyond.

They will work with local and federal law enforcement and the communities themselves to allocate resources and get more hands-on help in these regions.

In addition to the commission meeting in Washington, D.C., the federal government will go across the country to meet with communities in-person.

In July, they will be in Billings, Montana, where they will address the missing and murdered indigenous cases in Montana, the Dakotas, and Wyoming.

They will also host a public hearing for anyone to come.

For more information about the field hearings, including the one in Billings, click here.