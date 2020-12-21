‘We don’t want anybody to get hurt’: Watford City Police issue PSA to students playing ‘slip’ game

A game among high school students in Watford City has caused law enforcement to send out a PSA to parents.

According to a Facebook post, “Slip”, a game in which kids on foot hide and are chased by their peers driving cars has caused an increase in calls to the Watford City Police Department.

Concerned community members are calling with reports of strangers on their property “hiding” from peers, along with erratic driving on roadways.

A sergeant and school resource officer with the department says the game has been around for years, and although they want kids to have fun, more importantly, they want them to be safe.

“That’s one thing we don’t wanna do is start writing tickets or getting kids in trouble we know this is an honest game honest and harmless game at times but we just don’t want anybody to get in trouble and we don’t want anybody to get hurt,” Sgt. Jeff Jensen said.

He says these reminders to stay safe are an active conversation with students at the schools.