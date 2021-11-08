‘We have a lot of new people this year that are experiencing some hardships’: Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign starts soon

The holidays tend to be known as the season of giving, and many organizations are counting on the generosity of others to help people in need.

The Salvation Army will begin accepting donations for the Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 18 and it will run through Christmas Eve.

There will be 10 red kettle sites in Minot and people can donate cash, checks, by scanning a barcode or online.

The campaign goal is $75,000.

Money raised will be used to help feed those in need and pay their rent.

“We have a lot of new people this year that are experiencing some hardships,” said Capt. John Woodard, of the Minot Salvation Army. “So we just want to be a part of their lives to bring them to a point where they can feel better.”

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign.

If you would like to sign up to be a bellringer and see donation sites, click here.