“We have a top dog”: Morton County K-9 stands out in K-9 trials

Gabber, a K-9 with the Morton County Sheriff’s Department has earned “Top Dog” honors, following a competition with seven other K-9 teams at the McLean County K-9 trials.

Held near Garrison and set up through canine training service Midwest K-9 Alternatives, the trials were part of the annual certification of the animals as police K-9s.

Gabber won “Top Dog” at the event and was certified in narcotics detection, tracking, and evidence search. His hard work earned him a large, red trophy to take home.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department shared this post to their FaceBook page, expressing how proud the whole department was of K-9 Gabber.