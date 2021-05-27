“We have a top dog”: Morton County K-9 stands out in K-9 trials

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gabber, a K-9 with the Morton County Sheriff’s Department has earned “Top Dog” honors, following a competition with seven other K-9 teams at the McLean County K-9 trials.

Held near Garrison and set up through canine training service Midwest K-9 Alternatives, the trials were part of the annual certification of the animals as police K-9s.

Gabber won “Top Dog” at the event and was certified in narcotics detection, tracking, and evidence search. His hard work earned him a large, red trophy to take home.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department shared this post to their FaceBook page, expressing how proud the whole department was of K-9 Gabber.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News