‘We may get it yet, we may not’: hardware store sees impacts of supply chain shortage

Businesses are facing an increase in item prices and shortages. Locally, it’s no different.

Across the world, many industries are facing shortages due to issues in the supply chain that began during the pandemic.

One of the businesses feeling still feeling the punch is Ace Hardware in Minot.

Manager Jen Slind said each out-of-stock item changes, but items that are in demand sell out first.

“Everything that’s related to the season sells faster, so if it’s something that is needed for that season, or on a daily use, those are the items that sell the fastest,” said Jen Slind.

They are also having trouble keeping certain brands on the shelves.

“We’ve had a shortage of certain brands,” said Slind. “We’ve had a shortage of not every chemical in lawn and garden, but maybe one or two this summer.”

While the supply chain is struggling to loosen up the bottleneck happening, Slind has a number of reasons she thinks this is happening.

“I think it goes back to where the item is coming from,” said Slind. “If that particular facility is short-staffed or has been closed down, or they don’t have delivery drivers, or if it’s coming from overseas. Some of that is sitting on container ships and not even being unloaded yet.”

While seasonal items are usually ordered months in advance, current hiccups with the supply chain does not guarantee items will still show up to be sold.

“We still haven’t seen a lot of our seasonal Christmas stuff,” said Slind. “We may get it yet, we may not. Most of the time we have everything by October that we’re gonna have in stock at Christmas and we still haven’t received everything yet.”

Businesses like Ace Hardware are still hoping for the issues in the supply chain to be fixed much sooner rather than later.

Another item Slind says they’ve been having trouble getting this year, in particular, is snow sleds.