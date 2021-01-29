‘We might not see some really hit rock bottom until later’: A year of homelessness in a pandemic

We’re now going on 11 months into a pandemic that forced North Dakota to rethink how we do just about everything, but for those who were already without even basic shelter, a public health emergency could have been the final straw.

Experts walked us through the homeless crisis in-and-around Bismarck-Mandan for the past year. Those on the inside say the impact won’t end with the pandemic.

“It’s every one of our responsibilities to try to help those who are in the greatest need,” said Mark Heinert, who is both the Director of the Missouri Valley Coalition of Homeless People and the Executive Director of Youthworks.

He says on a scale of 1-10, the homeless situation in the BisMan area is a six right now.

“…and I hesitate because part of our struggle is identifying the true unmet need,” he added.

It’s a population size that’s even more difficult to pinpoint during a pandemic.

“Back in March, our very first reaction was to empty the shelter,” began Jena Gullo, the Executive Director of the MSA United Way Homeless Shelter in the capital city.

She shared the rollercoaster they’ve been for about a year.

“So what we did is we moved as many people as we could into permanent housing as quickly as we could,” Gullo said.

“We raised money and paid for security deposits and first month’s rent, and we also had some donors that helped us with meals.”

“So in March, many of our shelter providers continued to operate, but in particular, larger facilities needed to shift to reduce the numbers,” Heinert said.

In the fall, the United Way shelter had its first and only outbreak of the virus. The shelter was at capacity for months, but now, there are about 20 spots open.

“…which is pretty surprising with the cold weather that we’re facing,” Gullo added.

“We’ve been able to get people directly into the congregate shelter because rapid testing is becoming more available.”

Heinert hopes for even more rapid testing actually at the shelters in the near future. He says all of the other shelters are just about full, including the Abused Adult Resource Center, Welcome House, and Youthworks, which has been at 97% for the last six months.

“The one thing’s for sure is we have not seen the numbers go down,” he explained.

Gullo added, “We did definitely see an impact from the virus on the people needing emergency shelter.”

Heinert says thanks to a number of different grants, aid from the cities, counties and the Department of Human Services, additional shelter locations and supplies have been available.

But Heinert fears when the pandemic passes and the funding goes away, things could get even worse.

“I see, a year from now, us still having conversations about some of the financial impacts on our community and on homeless individuals,” he said.

“And we might not see some of the individuals really hit rock bottom until later in the pandemic.”

Heinert says beyond providing basic shelter, the community is struggling to find permanent housing for people in dire need. He says it’s still unclear what will happen with all of the low-income housing provided by Lutheran Social Services now that its doors are closed.