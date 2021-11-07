“We the People” rally planned for state Capitol

Monday, dozens of North Dakotans are expected to meet at the capitol grounds for what they’re calling a We the People Rally.

The event is organized by several republican District Chairmen and other conservative groups.

The rally starts at noon to protest President Biden’s vaccine mandate for workers in health care, private industry and the federal government.

“We want to thrive as a free people and I think the mandates represent individual liberties when you start coercing or forcing somebody to put something inside of their body that they may not trust the information that has necessary been given to them,” Minot Republican Rep. Jeff Hoverson said.

The rally will also coincide with the first day of North Dakota’s special session, during which lawmakers will consider several proposed bills addressing vaccine mandates.