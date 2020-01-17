Weather pushes Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence Bismarck concert to April

The Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence “Late Nights and Longneck Tour” concert set for Bismarck Saturday, January 18th has been moved to April 8.

The reason: The weather.

Following a Thursday, January 16 concert in Dodge City, Kansas, the tour’s buses were unable to travel due to icy roads.

The Bismarck Event Center says all tickets purchased for the original Saturday concert will be honored on the new performance date.

“We are sorry for this inconvenience and look forward to seeing you on April 8, 2020.”

If you have any questions about the rescheduled concert, contact the Bismarck Event Center box office at 701-355-1384.