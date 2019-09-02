Weather puts a halt to holiday plans

Live Now
Labor Day is the last official holiday of the summer, but severe weather may have stalled plans for some.

If you had any outdoor activities planned for today, mother nature may have rained on your parade.

Thunderstorms rolled through parts of North Dakota, stopping many from enjoying traditional labor day activities.

One business we spoke to says they planned to see heightened traffic today, but the dreary weather had a different idea.

Caleb Davis/ Assistant Store Manager, Simonson Station Store: The traffic has kind of dwindled down. Everyone is usually camping and doing all that kind of fun stuff, and it’s just not the weather to do it today. So we just haven’t seen as many people come through. I know we planned to take a bit of a hit today, because some people are already out of town, but this has really slowed business down.

There’s still a chance you may be able to enjoy some of the holiday. The weather is expected to clear up later this afternoon.

