Weather radar in Deering receiving major upgrades, will be down for about a week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An important piece of equipment that meteorologists use to bring you up-to-the-minute forecasts is down for the next week.

The radar is near Deering and provides radar coverage for Minot and the surrounding areas. The generator, fuel tanks and other parts are being replaced.

It’s been in operation since the mid-90s.

“Having these reliable radars to show where exactly the precipitation is on a minute-by-minute scale is certainly very important. That’s what these upgrades are for is to make sure they’re reliable and we don’t experience the downtime we might have had in the past,” said Alex Edwards, meteorologist with National Weather Service.

Meteorologists can use radar in the surrounding areas of Glasgow, Bismarck and Grand Forks.

Our chief meteorologist Tom Schrader says getting this replaced NOW is better than during severe weather season

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Weather Radar Down

Friday, November 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Holiday Plans

Minot Nurse

Vendor Village

Mandan School Diversity

COVID Deaths Explained

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

9-Man Football Championship

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

Get ready for a windy weekend

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 13

NDC NOV 13

Solid Comfort

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

SYSK: Jon Lakoduk

Thursday, November 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Marlo Anderson

Great Plains Food Bank

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss