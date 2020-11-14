Weather radar in Deering receiving major upgrades, will be down for about a week

An important piece of equipment that meteorologists use to bring you up-to-the-minute forecasts is down for the next week.

The radar is near Deering and provides radar coverage for Minot and the surrounding areas. The generator, fuel tanks and other parts are being replaced.

It’s been in operation since the mid-90s.

“Having these reliable radars to show where exactly the precipitation is on a minute-by-minute scale is certainly very important. That’s what these upgrades are for is to make sure they’re reliable and we don’t experience the downtime we might have had in the past,” said Alex Edwards, meteorologist with National Weather Service.

Meteorologists can use radar in the surrounding areas of Glasgow, Bismarck and Grand Forks.

Our chief meteorologist Tom Schrader says getting this replaced NOW is better than during severe weather season