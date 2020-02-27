Weather service: Risk of Red River flooding down slightly

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The risk of spring flooding in the Red River Valley has been reduced slightly because of limited precipitation in the last few weeks, although National Weather Service forecasters say there’s still a lot of moisture in the system.

The latest outlook released Thursday shows a 50 percent chance that the Red River in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, area will reach just under 35 feet, or 17 feet above flood stage.

That could lead to some road and bridge closures, but most structures would not be threatened.

There’s a 5 percent chance the river could top 39 feet, which would require some sandbagging efforts.