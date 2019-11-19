Weather warm-up and tips for winterizing your lawn for the season

The weather this Fall has been made up of snow, rain, some sunshine and, of course, that North Dakota breeze.

“It’s North Dakota, I mean, it can change every year,” said Tony Froseth, owner, Tony’s Lawn Service.

“You just have to adapt.”

He owns Tony’s Lawn Service and the soggy September and snowy October made it difficult for him to clean up people’s yards.

“Luckily, we did get a few nice days where it melted and we were able to do clean up,” said Froseth.

“But normally I’ll do a few hundred cleanups, this year is probably half just because you can’t get to them all and once it gets too wet, it’s tough to do a good job so you have to wait till spring.”

Despite the warm-up, he’s already shut down for the season, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader said it might be time for you to do the same.

“After we get the snow tonight and tomorrow, it’s probably going to get colder for a couple of days, but then it should start warming up at least through the weekend,” said Schrader.

“However, from the storm prediction center, this isn’t an actual forecast, but it kind of gives us confidence that temperatures might start getting colder than normal again. So, you might want to get outside and get things done this weekend.”

This weekend might be the best time to get your lawn winterized if you haven’t done so already. Draining the sprinkler systems, cutting the grass and picking up leaves.

“When you get piles of leaves on the ground, it causes mold and diseases, things like that if it’s left till the next year and doesn’t get picked up,” said Froseth.

“The rodents can live under it and things like that, so you want to try and get as much of that picked up as possible.”

A Minot resident who has paid the price for not getting his lawn prepped for winter shares his advice and positivity on what to do.

“Just try to keep up on it as best you can,” said Bob Demke, Minot resident.

“At the same time, nothing is permanent so even if you do have some problems in the spring, you just have to work a little harder to get it back into the condition and shape that you’d like.”

But, there might be some good news from the Climate Prediction Center if you can’t get out this weekend.

“Small odds we might be a little bit warmer for the months of November, December and January as an average,” Schrader said.

“Now that doesn’t mean we won’t have cold snaps, they just may not last real long.”

Froseth also recommends adding some mulch to your garden to help keep the ground warmer can help save your plants from a hard freeze.

And, pick up your lawn decorations before it snows, because you won’t always be able to find them after.