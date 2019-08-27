WEB EXTRA: Fort Lincoln State Park is a hiker’s dream

While many people travel to the Badlands to hike, most may not know there are tons of trails right in our own community… and they are quite fun.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park offers several hiking events throughout the year.

One is the Hiking Challenge that takes place every month.

Another popular trek is the Glow Hike. Last year, there were about 700 participants. This year, the goal is to reach 1,000.

There are many more events coming up for the park — fall is their busiest season.

For more information, go here.