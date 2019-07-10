WEB EXTRA: Mobile artist inspired by North Dakota

Local artist, Paul Noot recently started making some North Dakota inspired Christmas ornaments. He was at a local craft store that is already selling Christmas items, and he decided why not? He could do that too.

It originated with a t-shirt design then evolved into ornaments. From big to little and everything in between.

Paul says he has been painting since he was in the womb using “watercolors.”











Paul said his studio is pretty mobile. You can even find him in his garden painting flowers. He is preparing for the upcoming Art in Bloom show.







