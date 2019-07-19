WEB EXTRA: Leadership event for ND high schoolers

The University of Mary is launching a new event, “Rising Leadership North Dakota,” for high school students entering their freshman through senior year.

Students who take part will discover how to develop skills as a leader, find exciting career paths to explore, meet and network with leaders who have ‘the voice of experience’, and learn about fascinating career choices in agriculture, energy, healthcare, engineering, construction, finance, technology, innovation, entrepreneurship.

We talked to Brian Opp/Workforce Strategist at the University of Mary and Director of the Rising Leadership event who said their goal is to offer an experience for students to see career opportunities available across the state.

This event takes place from July 21 to 24.

Students will have breakfast each day on the University of Mary campus and then board a bus out to the Bismarck-Mandan community and the surrounding area to rub shoulders with leaders and experience career choices available in North Dakota. Classroom time is minimal.

For more information on how to register go here.