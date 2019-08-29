WEB EXTRA: Selfie Conscious… is it narcissism or confidence?

Live Now
Are people who post lots of selfies seen as less confident and more self-conscious than others? 

A Washington State University study suggests as much. People who post frequent selfies are viewed as less liked by others, less successful, seen as more insecure and perceived as being less open to new experiences.

We talked to Theresa Felderman, Professor of Psychology at Bismarck State College to get her perspective about this social “MEdia” concept…

Felderman talks about a study of people taking selfies versus people taking “posies”.

She says social interaction involves the way others view people taking photos of each other or themselves.

Some studies sort of contradict themselves, she adds.

She says the culture of social comparison is only showing the highlight reel of someone’s likes on social media.

Felderman notes some studies say taking selfies is a form of self-objectification and a form of narcissism.

The psychological research of selfies is so new that the studies are inconclusive at best.

Only more research will identify trends and issues in the future.

