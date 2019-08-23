WEB EXTRA: This ‘cult’ will have you spinning your wheels

Burleigh County Bicycle Cult is a grassroots cycling culture created to, “keep the local cycling scene burning hot all while partnering with riders willing to help stoke the fire,” according to their Mission Statement.

We talked to the founders, Tyler Huber and Ian Easton, about this ‘cult’ and why it means so much for our community.

The ND State Mountain Bike Championship taking place September 14th at Sunset Park in Mandan, ND.

Tyler and Ian say that this race will have a throwback feel to previous races from the early 2000s.

For information on registering for the event, go here.





BCBC is all-inclusive. Tyler says if you’re new, just show up and ask questions.

They try to make something available for all ages, sizes and skill level.











For more information, check out their website here or their Facebook page here.