Wedding industry ready to welcome brides and grooms

The pandemic put many things on hold, including weddings and events.

In 2020, many couples had to put their “I dos” on hold as event venues were shut down or limited.

But industry insiders say people looked for alternative methods like splitting the reception time in two to allow for more guests.

“So they had a crew that came in and did like the ceremony and the reception and the dinner. And then a little bit of hang out time. And then they said clear out. And the next crew came in and it flowed really well and it was definitely a different experience. But I’m glad all the ones that wanted to have their wedding were still able to have theirs,” said Travis Zachmann, General Manager at Lady J’s Club & Catering Inc.

Wedding planner Renee Murrish says 2020 really brought out the creative side of couples.

“2020 kind of started a new trend of micro-weddings. You know, we had one here at Signature Events a couple of weekends ago by choice. They wanted 25 guests and they had 25 guests. It was so fun and so creative,” explained Murrish.

While many had to re-schedule their weddings from last year to this year, the industry is seeing people ready to make up for the lost time.

“You do have those ones that did postpone. You know, the ones that either got married last year kind of quietly with just immediate family. And then this year they’re having their one-year anniversary for their wedding reception,” shared Murrish.

“Almost 100 percent worked out. The date that they wanted to switch it to all turned out. I think it’s really broad, resilient both brides, grooms, all wedding party involved to be able to just switch it,” said Zachmann.

With the same amount of staff as last year, Lady J’s Club & Catering is seeing their employees being stretched as they have a full schedule of events this year.

Both people say they are just excited to be back to planning events.