Weddings are back! The ND Smart Restart risk level moved to green

Gov. Doug Burgum moved the state’s COVID-19 risk level from “yellow” to “green” last week. That loosened guidelines for many large gatherings. The change came just in time for wedding season.

“Obviously we want to keep everyone safe so I have had to reschedule two to three weddings so far,” said Rachel Hornbacher, wedding planner at Dreams to Meet.

Planning a wedding in the middle of a pandemic has been a challenge for some. Many brides have had to cancel, push back or get creative with their special day — like Kaitlyn Wurnig.

“It’s really cool that someday we’re gonna look back on it and we’re gonna say, ‘We got married in the middle of a pandemic,’ and that’s something that not a lot of people are gonna get to say,” said Wurnig.

There are still guidelines in place to stay safe in the middle of the pandemic. Wedding venues are asked to only fill to 75 percent capacity. Plus — pre-portioned servings of food, eliminating menus and 6 feet between tables.

“I think that weddings are just a silver lining to life all the time, whether they had to change them or adapt in some way. I think that just getting to have that day is such a positive thing for their future,” said Anne Cleary, owner at White Lace Bridal in Bismarck.

And as for the bride-to-be, Wurnig says she’ll be glad to share the day with more of her loved ones.

“Doing that planning with your family and your friends and your bridal party right now and preparing for that big day and being present in the moment is the big thing,” said Wurnig.

To learn more about state guidelines for weddings and other big gatherings go here.