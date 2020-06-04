Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Weddings are back! The ND Smart Restart risk level moved to green

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Doug Burgum moved the state’s COVID-19 risk level from “yellow” to “green” last week. That loosened guidelines for many large gatherings. The change came just in time for wedding season.

“Obviously we want to keep everyone safe so I have had to reschedule two to three weddings so far,” said Rachel Hornbacher, wedding planner at Dreams to Meet.

Planning a wedding in the middle of a pandemic has been a challenge for some. Many brides have had to cancel, push back or get creative with their special day — like Kaitlyn Wurnig.

“It’s really cool that someday we’re gonna look back on it and we’re gonna say, ‘We got married in the middle of a pandemic,’ and that’s something that not a lot of people are gonna get to say,” said Wurnig.

There are still guidelines in place to stay safe in the middle of the pandemic. Wedding venues are asked to only fill to 75 percent capacity. Plus — pre-portioned servings of food, eliminating menus and 6 feet between tables.

“I think that weddings are just a silver lining to life all the time, whether they had to change them or adapt in some way. I think that just getting to have that day is such a positive thing for their future,” said Anne Cleary, owner at White Lace Bridal in Bismarck.

And as for the bride-to-be, Wurnig says she’ll be glad to share the day with more of her loved ones.

“Doing that planning with your family and your friends and your bridal party right now and preparing for that big day and being present in the moment is the big thing,” said Wurnig.

To learn more about state guidelines for weddings and other big gatherings go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Online Workshops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Workshops"

Unemployment in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment in ND"

Driving Violations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driving Violations"

Reading Corps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Corps"

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/4"

701 Capital Cornhole

Thumbnail for the video titled "701 Capital Cornhole"

A seasonable Thursday forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "A seasonable Thursday forecast"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Cancer Treatments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Treatments"

Chief Health Strategist

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chief Health Strategist"

Warrant Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warrant Issued"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

COVID-19 Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Survivor"

Gorman Pleas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gorman Pleas"

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Zakian Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zakian Resigns"

Covid & Pools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covid & Pools"

Patterson Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Place"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge