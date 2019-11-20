Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for some throughout the afternoon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Freezing drizzle could make for slick surfaces all day. Light to moderate snow will push slowly east. The areas that will see the higher impact snow will be along the Canadian border where we could see anywhere from 3″-6″ of wet and sticky snow accumulation. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s will cool throughout the afternoon in part due to a cold front. The northeasterly and easterly wind will stay around 10-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing snow chances in the east with decreasing clouds. Colder overnight lows in the low to mid-teens. Northwest wind 10-15, gusts to 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny as high pressure sinks into North Dakota. It brings colder temperatures and dry conditions. Highs will only warm to the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 5-19 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20"

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day"

Freezin' for a Reason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezin' for a Reason"

PD New Software

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD New Software"

Bismarck Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blizzard"

Edwinton Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edwinton Place"

Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burglary"

Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Flasher Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Volleyball"

Leo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leo"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Snowbirds Beware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowbirds Beware"

United Way Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Walk"

Travel Sickness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Sickness"

Williston PW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston PW"

New Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Bar Close"

Safety Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Bar Close"

Ambuc Riders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambuc Riders"

Lawn Mowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawn Mowers"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge