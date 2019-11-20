Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for some throughout the afternoon

Today: Freezing drizzle could make for slick surfaces all day. Light to moderate snow will push slowly east. The areas that will see the higher impact snow will be along the Canadian border where we could see anywhere from 3″-6″ of wet and sticky snow accumulation. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s will cool throughout the afternoon in part due to a cold front. The northeasterly and easterly wind will stay around 10-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph.
Tonight: Decreasing snow chances in the east with decreasing clouds. Colder overnight lows in the low to mid-teens. Northwest wind 10-15, gusts to 20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny as high pressure sinks into North Dakota. It brings colder temperatures and dry conditions. Highs will only warm to the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 5-19 mph, gusts to 20 mph.