Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for some throughout the afternoon

The police department in the Magic City recently got a technology boost - new ticketing software.

The biggest change will be the way parking tickets are issued and how they look.

They will still be left on vehicles, but will no longer be the carbon copy of a written ticket.

Instead, they will be printed through the new system and look more like a receipt.

Tickets will come with an envelope addressed to the city so that the payment can be directly sent.

Information from parking tickets or other citations through the new software will automatically be transmitted to the municipal court and the city's record office.

The software currently used is more than 25 years old. This new one will streamline the process for officers and for record-keeping.