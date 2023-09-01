BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The trial continues for 16-year-old Jesse Taylor Jr., who police say shot and killed 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield.

Day five in the courtroom was spent reviewing more footage from the surveillance camera at the Motel 6. The detective working the case, Jon Lahr, says that footage was condensed to areas of interest by Agent Droske with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“Essentially I gave (Droske) a description of five or six people and where the incident occurred, to just kind of try to focus on that area,” said Lahr.

One clip showed Thunder Shield alone, throwing a trash can off the motel balcony, and another shows him “bouncing around and acting animated” just before his death.

Lahr also described his interview with Taylor’s aunt Chrissy Reyes after the shooting, saying she did not mention Thunder Shield making any threatening remarks.

However, Reyes testified that she heard Thunder Shield make threatening remarks to her and to Taylor and said she feared for Taylor’s safety.

Lahr also said that he worked with law enforcement in Minnesota to recover evidence that belonged to Taylor from Reyes’ home.

“Were there any items of evidence that you collected while you were in Warren?” asked examiners.

“There were two items that I took possession of from Agent Bellon with the BCA,” responded Lahr.

“And do you recall what those items were?” asked examiners.

“One was a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, and the other I believe was a tan hooded sweatshirt,” continued Lahr.

Two more witnesses from Maryland were expected to testify, but attorneys say they will question them on September 5.