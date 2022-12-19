BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two restaurants in Bismarck were broken into over the weekend.

The first happened at Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive.

It appears someone smashed the glass on the front door to get into the restaurant. It’s unclear exactly when the break-ins happened.

Workers have since boarded up the door before they welcome diners again.

The other burglary happened across the street at China Town Buffet.

There, someone also broke the glass on the door and forced their way in.

KX News has reached out to Bismarck police for information about both crimes, but so far, it doesn’t appear that anyone has been caught in connection with the burglaries.

Police say investigators are following up on leads.