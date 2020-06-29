Weekend drowning victim identified as man from Minot Air Force Base

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department says a 22-year-old man from Minot Air Force Base died in a drowning accident over the weekend.

In a statement released Monday, officials say Tyve Bulliner died when the kayak he was in capsized in Nelson Carlson Lake south of Minot around 2:20 Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Bob Roed says another passenger was also in the kayak. That person was pulled to shore by bystanders.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department, Max/Garrison Ambulance, Burlington Fire Department Dive Team, and Ward County Dive Team all responded to the incident.