There is some fun happening over at Gateway mall this weekend.

Sweets, treats and much more.

Locals are hosting a flea market and bake sale.

Towards the west end near ‘Repeat Performance’, in the mall, they are set and ready to go.

Selling a variety of items, to list a few, you can find fresh kuchen bars, banana bread, pumpkin bars, cookies and even brownies.

Toys and old antique items are also up for grabs.

The sale will go on again April 15th, from 12- 5PM.