A fire apparently caused by improper disposal of cooking materials threatened two buildings in Minot on Sunday afternoon.

The Minot Fire Department says they were called to 1400 North Broadway for a grass fire behind the Hampton Inn around 3:50 p.m., which was rapidly spreading across the hillside behind the hotel.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters stopped it from reaching the nearby Church of Christ.

The fire department says no injuries were reported.