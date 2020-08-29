Weidner Apartment Homes showing appreciation to our local heroes

Local heroes are getting a well deserved pat on the back, thanks to an apartment company.

Serving Williston, Stanley, and Watford, Weidner Apartment Homes is showing appreciation to teachers, first responders, active military, and city workers who work hard to keep our communities running safely.

Every Friday, over the course of the next few weeks the company will have a couple of food trucks serving food, along with other activities for our local heroes to take part in.

We spoke with one organizer who says the effort these men and women put in deserve far more than what they’re credited for.

“My husband is a local firefighter so this really hits home. Every day no matter if you’re in the office or out in service it means the world that these guys are working hard so being a part of Weidner is really a privilege that we get to do this and give back and show what it means to us, it’s the least we can really do.” Community Director Brittny Shay said.

8/27/20 from 11-2 CHI Great Plains (Slaw Dogs, Grillz Cheeze N, Jerbears Snow Shack)

8/28/20 from 11-2 we will be at the police station and court house. (Grillz Cheeze N, Jerbears Snow Shack)

9/9/20 from 11-1 Trinity Health (Grillz Cheeze N, Susie Q Ice cream)

9/17/20 from 10:30-12:30 Bethel (Grillz Cheeze N, Susie Q Ice cream)

1 day in September will be a catered dinner for all Firefighter locations including Volunteer. Day TBD