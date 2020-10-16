Well child exam clinic to be held Saturday at Craven Hagan in Williston

CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is hoping to make getting your child checked a little more convenient.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Craven Hagan, the clinic will hold a well child exam event.

This is for parents who maybe can’t come in during the week or fear being exposed to potentially sick people visiting during regular hours.

Each visitor will be required to wear a mask and will go through a COVID-19 screening process.

“Being able to offer what the community needs is what we’re looking for and we want to be able to hit everybody who has the needs to be seen,” Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Joseph Stonehocker said.

Stonehocker says it is by appointment only and he hopes to make this an ongoing thing.