Wellness Drive at St. Alexius in Williston Offers Blood Examination

It’s the time of year where people refocus their efforts on getting healthy. That not only includes heading to the gym, but also checking their vitals.

Nearly 20 years, CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston has offered the Wellness Drive.

Starting tomorrow and running through Friday, the drive will be helping North Dakotans get a better understanding of just how healthy they are. These tests can monitor organ functions in the kidneys, liver and heart.

If something is detected soon enough, experts are right there to explain what they recommend.

“The beauty of the program the patients get their results fast within two days in the mail and then they can take those results to any provider that they so choose based on those results,” said James Moe, Director of Lab Operations at CHI St. Alexius.