MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Every August marks National Wellness month, a time to focus on self-care, promoting healthy routines, and managing stress.

One of the ways you can take care of your wellness is by working out or doing physical activities.

At the Minot Family YMCA, people with memberships can swim, use the training center, climb a rock wall, and more.

The Director of Program Services says wellness is an important topic to discuss.

“Wellness, in general, is great because when you workout, you’re able to just work on those things, work on your mobility, work on your balance. And it’s not just that, it’s nutrition as well. Everything is all-encompassing when it comes to wellness and it’s just so important to put that in your daily habits,” said Tia Huber.

Other ways to improve your wellness include drinking more water, adding more fruits and vegetables, and monitoring your sleep.