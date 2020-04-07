Weppler seeking third term as Ward County Commissioner

Shelly Weppler has filed to run as a candidate for re-election to the Ward County Commission.

She is currently serving her second term as a Ward County Commissioner.

Weppler says she is concerned about the health and welfare of all residents in Ward County, flood protection and flood insurance issues, roads, property tax structure and most importantly public safety.

“This is my home, the place where I grew up and where my husband and I raised our family,” Weppler days in a news release. “I want to help ensure that my family, my children and grandchildren; like your families, will have all of the opportunities to live, work and play in the safety of Ward County.”

A lifelong North Dakota resident, Weppler was raised in Minot and served in the US Army as a Military Police Officer in Aschaffenburg, Germany. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Minot State University with concentrations in Criminal Justice and Psychology and later studied at St. Mary’s University, Winona, MN for a Master’s Degree in Philanthropy and Development.

Weppler works as president of the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation, serving residents in an eleven-county area. She formerly served as Annual Fund Director for Minot State University, and has 16 years of bank management experience.

She is also a board member of the First District Health Unit, Minot Area Alliance of Non-Profits, US public member of the International Souris River Board and serves as an ex-officio member of the board for the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce.

The primary election is June 9.