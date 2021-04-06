‘We’re lucky to be alive’: New Town apartment tenants reflect on Easter Sunday fire

Sixty people all escaped from a fire that burned an apartment complex early Easter morning in New Town.

Michael Short Bull Sr. says his son’s quick instincts saved his life and helped others escape. He and his son lived on the second floor.

His son smelled smoke and quickly ran into his dad’s bedroom.

Michael Jr. then ran out and pulled the fire alarm to alert other residents.

Michael Sr. says his son’s actions saved many lives and kept a bad situation from being worse.

“We lost a lot of material things, but we’re lucky to be alive. And just, you know– we’re thankful everybody lived through this as well. It was something else and it definitely moved really fast. I didn’t think a structure fire could move so fast,” Michael Sr. said.

“I’m just glad that everybody made it out safe. I have recently experienced some loss myself, so, I wouldn’t want anybody else to have to go through that,” Michael Jr. said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.