Break a leg! A Western feature film is coming to Medora, and they’re looking for locals to play outlaws and nuns.

According to a Facebook post from Beautiful Badlands ND, the film Sanctified will be shot in Medora in May.

Auditions will be held Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Medora Community Center.

Scripts will be available prior to auditions.

If you have any questions, you can email Dan at danbielinski@yahoo.com